The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Why graft charges against OPS not probed: Madras HC asks DVAC

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 2:47 pm IST

In a complaint by DMK MP R S Bharathi, he alleges that the senior AIADMK leader had amassed wealth by abusing his power gained unlawfully.

DMK MP R S Bharathi further submitted that Panneerselvam had made false declarations before the Income Tax authorities and election officials. (Photo: File)
 DMK MP R S Bharathi further submitted that Panneerselvam had made false declarations before the Income Tax authorities and election officials. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the anti-graft body in Tamil Nadu to explain, by July 23, why no probe was initiated even three months after a complaint was lodged against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, alleging amassment of disproportionate assets by him.

It also sought to know why a CBI probe should not be ordered into the allegations against the AIADMK leader.

When the plea moved by the DMK came up for hearing, Justice G Jayachandran directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to explain why no investigation had begun even three months after a complaint alleging amassment of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was lodged against Panneerselvam. 

The matter pertains to a complaint lodged by DMK MP R S Bharathi with the DVAC in March. Bharathi filed a petition in the court on Monday, seeking a direction to the DVAC to register a case and investigate into the complaint against the deputy chief minister. 

In the petition, Bharathi alleged that the senior AIADMK leader had amassed wealth by abusing his power gained unlawfully and invested the same in companies and properties either in his name or that of his "benamis". 

He further submitted that for this purpose, Panneerselvam had made false declarations before the Income Tax authorities and election officials. 

Alleging that the DVAC had not acted on his complaint till date, the petitioner said the high court had already made it clear that when a complaint was given against a public servant, the vigilance department had to look into it directly and that no prior sanction was needed for the same. 

Referring to Panneerselvam's declaration before the Election Commission in 2014-15 that he had an annual income of Rs 5.80 lakh while his basic salary as an MLA was Rs 6.60 lakh, the petitioner claimed that in the same period, the deputy chief minister had bought a car worth Rs 17.85 lakh.

Tags: o pannerselvam, disproportionaate assets case, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

2

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

3

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

4

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

5

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham