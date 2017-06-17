The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

With ‘fly ban’ at home, MP flies to Paris

THE ASIAN AGE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 1:19 am IST

Gajapati Raju says Vizag airport incident will be probed.

JC Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)
 JC Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Almost all domestic airlines have announced a “fly ban” on Anantapur Telugu Desam Party MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy for behaving atrociously with Indigo staff at Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday. But on Friday night, the MP and a 12-member family contingent flew out to Paris on an Emirates flight, via Dubai, on a personal 10-day trip.

Speaking to this newspaper from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport a few minutes before boarding the flight, Mr Reddy defended his behaviour, which has made headline news, and said there was no question of offering an apology to the airline.

“I am going to write to the Union civil aviation ministry on my return from Paris detailing what all happened and how I am being made a scapegoat in the whole issue, without taking action against Indigo staff who deliberately denied me a boarding pass. I know how to defend myself in the whole episode. I will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha. I demand a thorough investigation into the whole affair wherein Indigo staff overbooked the flight and issued boarding passes to a few and denied the same to many by collecting huge sums. I am collecting all the details and I will fight to protect my rights both as an individual and also as an Member of Parliament,” said a defiant Mr Reddy.

Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday said he would “get the entire incident at Vizag airport inquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow”.

He said he has briefed civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on the episode. He denied that he had told the minister that he had arrived at the airport at 7.10 am, well in advance.

“I never said I came at 7.10 am. I came at 7.35 am for the 8.15 am flight to Hyderabad. Other passengers were also there at the counter,” Mr Reddy said.

He said he will go to any extent — even tendering his resignation from the Lok Sabha to prove his point. “Self-respect is more important for me than other issues,” he declared.

It may be recalled that it is Mr Reddy’s violent behaviour towards the airport staff that is at issue and not whether he was unfairly treated by the airline.

Tags: j.c. diwakar reddy, fly ban, ashok gajapathi raju
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

2

Delhi girl to start Mumbai's first floating restaurant

3

Goat born with no eyes and human like lips branded evil

4

US teen shakes a leg on hospital bed after heart surgery

5

Kim Kardashian slammed for darkening skin tone in latest ad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham