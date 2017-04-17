The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

India, Politics

VK Sasikala faces revolt in her own faction

THE ASIAN AGE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 6:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 6:54 am IST

The minister said their only motto is to reclaim the party’s magical “Two Leaves”

V.K. Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 V.K. Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A section of AIADMK faction has put V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran on notice. The senior leaders, who have raised the banner of revolt against the two leaders, have given Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran two days to quit from their posts in the AIADMK and warned of sidelining them if they didn’t step down.

After asking the two to quit so that both factions of the AIADMK could unite, a group of ministers is expected to meet the party’s deputy general secretary on Tuesday to reiterate their demand.

“We have given them two days to get back to us. When we meet Mr Dhinakaran on Tuesday, we will once again place our demand asking him and his aunt to step down from their party posts. If they resign, it is good. If they don’t, we will sideline them. There is no going back on our decision,” a minister said on the condition of anonymity.

T.T.V. DhinakaranT.T.V. Dhinakaran

The minister said their only motto is to reclaim the party’s magical “Two Leaves” symbol and ensure the party-led government continues the good work initiated by late Amma. They feel O Panneerselvam will come back to the AIADMK.

“I think the only reason for Mr Panneerselvam to rebel against the party was the leadership of Sasikala. If the family quits the leadership, I don’t think he will continue as a separate faction. The former CM also wants to save Two Leaves and hence we will function as one party like we did when Amma was alive,” the Minister said.

Another senior leader said that once the family is sidelined from the party, formal talks would be launched with Mr Panneerselvam and leaders of his factions on the merger. “During the talks it will be decided who will head the government, who will head the party and other modalities. Right now, the only focus is to unite the party and reclaim the symbol,” the senior leader said.

The revolt by the Ministers of the Sasikala camp comes a week after I-T department raided the premises of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, cancellation of the R K Nagar by-poll and reopening of the FERA trial against Mr Dhinakaran.

Tags: v.k. sasikala, o panneerselvam, t.t.v. dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Netizens uninstall Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat

2

Trump insists to ride in Queen's royal carriage during UK visit

3

Oral sex can possibly give people cancer

4

US: ‘Sikhs of New York’ organise Turban Day at Times Square

5

Tiger wants to play superhero in dad Jackie Shroff's Shiva ka Insaaf, if ever remade

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham