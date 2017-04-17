The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi lays down P2-G2 agenda for partymen

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 6:15 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 6:11 am IST

In the coming two years, the PM wants to double the revenue receipt to Rs 26 lakh crore, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters at Bhubaneswar airport. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters at Bhubaneswar airport. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the BJP National Executive meet here on Sunday, proffered two newly coined acronyms — P2 and G2 — to exhort party leaders and workers to work for further expansion of the BJP in the country. P2 stands for “pro-poor” and G2 implies “good governance.”

Briefing mediapersons about the “main contents” of the PM’s address, Union shipping and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the Mr Modi said since more and more people were voting for the BJP in successive elections, it was the responsibility of the elected leaders to adhere to the norm of P2 and G2 to live up to their expectations through good work and efficient and transparent administration.

“The PM said, a few years ago the leaders of rival political parties were taunting the BJP leaders saying ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’ as we had only two members in the Parliament. Now, those parties have almost lost their significance in Indian politics and the BJP has emerged as the largest ruling party. Mr Modi, while cautioning the party leaders against any slackness in view of the growing popularity of the party and recent Assembly polls victories, called for working hard to wipe out tears of every Indian,” said Mr Gadkari.

“The PM also stressed on judicious management of Jan Dhan (Jan Dhan bank accounts), Jala Dhan (water resources) and Van Dhan (forest resources),” he informed.

Mr Modi, said Mr Gadkari, told the National Executive that when his government came to power in 2014, the total revenue receipt was Rs 13 lakh crore which has now gone up to Rs 20 lakh crore. In the coming two years, the PM wants to double the revenue receipt to Rs 26 lakh crore, he added.

On the triple talaq system, the minister informed, the PM said the endeavour should be made to provide social justice to women who undergoes the agony of this system.

“The PM categorically said the BJP does not want to create clashes in the in Muslim society by taking a certain stand on talaq,” Mr Gadkari said.

Tags: narendra modi, nitin gadkari, good governance
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Netizens uninstall Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat

2

Trump insists to ride in Queen's royal carriage during UK visit

3

Oral sex can possibly give people cancer

4

US: ‘Sikhs of New York’ organise Turban Day at Times Square

5

Tiger wants to play superhero in dad Jackie Shroff's Shiva ka Insaaf, if ever remade

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham