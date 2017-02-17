The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 17, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, Politics

BSP may enter into an alliance with BJP post UP polls: Akhilesh

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 8:28 pm IST

Akhilesh was referring to the BSP and the BJP forming coalition government in the past.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav warned on Friday the electorate in UP that like in the past, the BSP might again "celebrate 'raksha bandhan'" with the BJP after the Assembly elections.

"Buaji (aunt Mayawati) says she will prefer sitting in the opposition (if she did not get majority)... you all need to remain vigilant. They (BSP and BJP) have earlier too celebrated 'raksha bandhan'. She can again celebrate the festival with the BJP," he said at a poll rally.

Akhilesh was referring to the BSP and the BJP forming coalition government in the past and Mayawati tying a rakhi on BJP leaders like Lalji Tandon.

Cautioning voters against the BSP, he alleged, "The party which gives tickets in return of money can take any decision in the future for the sake money."

Asserting that the Samajwadi Party has entered into an alliance with the Congress to defeat communal forces and gave "more seats with a big heart to make the friendship work", Akhilesh claimed, "This alliance is between two youths and will change the politics of the country."

Canvassing for his ministerial colleague and sitting MLA, Arvind Singh Gope for Haidergarh Assembly seat here, the SP chief said, "He (Gope) has always remained loyal to me and I could not deny him ticket in these elections."

Referring to senior leader Beni Prasad Verma who was demanding ticket for Haidergarh seat for his son, Akhilesh said, "The honour of seniors is one thing, but how can I not give ticket of someone who has stood by me in the most difficult of times?"

"I have seen the day when I was thrown out of the party... Had the cycle (symbol) been snatched from me, I might have been thrown in a corner...don't know which election symbol I would have got," he said.

Akhilesh claimed he had offered Verma ticket from neighbouring Ramnagar Assembly seat and said it was his "responsibility" to make him win even if it meant "using all resources of the party".

Tags: up polls, akhilesh yadav, bsp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Zimbabwe President Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'

2

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant desert meals after finding cockroaches

3

Apple to assemble its iPhone SE models in India

4

Varanasi shop offers sarees for Re 1, police roped in to rein in chaos

5

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham