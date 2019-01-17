The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

DMK’s Stalin to attend Mamata’s opposition party meeting on Jan 19

ANI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 4:53 pm IST

The previous meeting had been called by Andhra CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to create united opposition front against BJP.

This meeting is scheduled to happen in Kolkata on January 19. (Photo: File)
 This meeting is scheduled to happen in Kolkata on January 19. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin will participate in the meeting of opposition parties called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on January 19.

On December 10 last year, the opposition parties held a crucial meeting in New Delhi on the eve of Parliament’s Winter Session and the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states.

The previous meeting had been called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in an effort to bring all opposition parties under one single umbrella to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

