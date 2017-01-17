EC sends notice to Kejriwal for ‘take bribe’ remarks

The ECI said the AAP leader’s statement amounts to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a notice of model code of conduct violation to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his reported remarks in poll-bound Goa, where he allegedly promoted bribery. The ECI asked him to respond by Wednesday.

The ECI said it is prima facie of the opinion that by making such statements in Goa on January 8, the Delhi chief minister violated the model code of conduct which came into force on January 4. “The Commission has received an online complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party forwarded by CEO, Goa alleging that you have instigated the public to take bribe for voting and have thereby abetted the offence of bribery... in Mapusa, Bardez Takula, Goa on 8.1.2017”.

The ECI quoted Mr Kejriwal as saying at an election rally that Congress and BJP will come to distribute money.

He allegedly said people should accept it in new currency and ask for Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000, keeping in mind rising inflation. He had said the vote should go to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The ECI said the AAP leader’s statement amounts to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

It said if the Delhi chief minister fails to respond to the notice by January 19 afternoon, the ECI will take a decision “without any further reference to you”.