The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:23 AM IST

India, Politics

Push agenda, don’t get bogged down, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 5:50 am IST

Modi also asked the members to ensure the presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, ministers of state Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, arrive to address the media, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, ministers of state Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, arrive to address the media, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the NDA members to strongly push the government’s agenda in Parliament and not to get bogged down by the Opposition’s protests. Mr Modi also asked the members to ensure the presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments on the first day of the Winter Session after Congress-led Opposition demanded an apology and explanation from Mr Modi over his criticism of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Gujarat campaigning.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar, who briefied the media after the NDA floor leaders meeting, demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday following the opposition’s relentless protests. Sources disclosed the Prime Minister referred to India’s progress on several fronts, including its jump in the ease of doing business ratings, and reform measures such as the GST to underline his government’s “able” handling of the economy.

Mr Modi, it was learnt, spoke about the government’s legislative agenda for the Winter Session and asked them to work together for pushing it through Parliament. Earlier, BJP parliamentary party executive also met to chart out strategy for the winter session.

Tags: narendra modi, rajya sabha, manmohan singh, winter session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

2

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

3

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

4

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

5

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham