India, Politics

OPS urges DMK not to politicise Karuna’s burial

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 2:34 am IST

O. Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)
 O. Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam has appealed to the DMK not to politicise Karunanidhi’s burial site on the Marina as the issue has been “settled”.

“Don’t needlessly politicise this issue. He (DMK chief M. Karunanidhi) has been allotted a place on Marina and hence the issue is over. Raising it after the issue is settled is unwarranted. Therefore, I request that unwanted debate on the matter be not raised,” Mr Panneerselvam said.

Speaking to reporters after attending Jamabandhi (community feasting) held at the Sri Marundeshwar temple as part of the Independence Day celebrations, he said, “Respecting his stature chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, myself and other Ministers had visited Karunanidhi at his residence and enquired about his health.”

They had even visited Karunanidhi at the hospital, Mr Panneerselvam said and dismissed DMK working president M.K. Stalin’s assertion that he would have been buried beside “Thalaivar” if he had lost the case in court, as “Stalin’s personal issue.”

On Monday Stalin said he literally “pleaded” with chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to provide space on the Marina beach in front for his father’s burial beside party founder, late C.N. Annadurai’s memorial.

On Rajinikanth’s charge that Mr Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues should have attended the DMK leader’s funeral, Mr Panneerselvam said it was the actor’s personal view.

Tags: o. panneerselvam, m. karunanidhi

