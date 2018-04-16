Karnataka elections: Congress list of 218 out, CM Siddaramaiah shifts seat

The change in Mr Siddaramaiah’s seat is to enable his son Yatheendra fight from Varuna constituency.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of chief minister Siddaramaiah who has decided to shift from his earlier constituency of Varuna to Chamundeswari. The change in Mr Siddaramaiah’s seat is to enable his son Yatheendra fight from Varuna constituency.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY), contesting from Shikaripura Assembly constituency, will be challenged by Congress’ G.B. Malathesh. The BJP had released a list of 72 candidates on April 9.

The Congress has left announcement of candidates for six seats pending. These seats include Shantinagar of N.A. Harris whose son was allegedly involved in a pub brawl earlier this year. Insiders say that young turk Rizwan Arshad is in the contention for the seat. The remaining five seats include Sindgi, Nagthan, Melukote, Kittur and Raichur.

Sitting ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge have been repeated. Of the 224 Assembly seats, 173 are general, 36 reserved for SCs and 15 for STs. The last date for filing nominations is April 24 and withdrawal is April 27. The results of the election will be out on May 15.