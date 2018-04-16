The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka elections: Congress list of 218 out, CM Siddaramaiah shifts seat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 1:37 am IST

The change in Mr Siddaramaiah’s seat is to enable his son Yatheendra fight from Varuna constituency.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of chief minister Siddaramaiah who has decided to shift from his earlier constituency of Varuna to Chamundeswari. The change in Mr Siddaramaiah’s seat is to enable his son Yatheendra fight from Varuna constituency.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY), contesting from Shikaripura Assembly constituency, will be challenged by Congress’ G.B. Malathesh. The BJP had released a list of 72 candidates on April 9.

The Congress has left announcement of candidates for six seats pending. These seats include Shantinagar of N.A. Harris whose son was allegedly involved in a pub brawl earlier this year. Insiders say that young turk Rizwan Arshad is in the contention for the seat. The remaining five seats include Sindgi, Nagthan, Melukote, Kittur and Raichur.

Sitting ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge have been repeated. Of the 224 Assembly seats, 173 are general, 36 reserved for SCs and 15 for STs.  The last date for filing nominations is April 24 and withdrawal is April 27. The results of the election will be out on May 15.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, siddaramaiah, b s yeddyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

2

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

3

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

4

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

5

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham