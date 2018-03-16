The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:47 AM IST

India, Politics

TTV Dhinakaran names his new outfit after Amma

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 2:22 am IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will capture power in Tamil Nadu,” Dhinakaran said at the public rally in Melur here.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran launches his party flag in Madurai on Thursday. (Photo: K.Manikandan)
 Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran launches his party flag in Madurai on Thursday. (Photo: K.Manikandan)

MADURAI: Seven months after he was expelled from the ruling party, rebel leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday floated his own outfit, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, here and vowed to retrieve the “great movement of AIADMK” from “betrayers and traitors”.

Choosing Madurai, where he officially announced his rebellion against chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy CM O. Pannerselvam in August 2017, to launch his political party, the R K Nagar MLA also unveiled the outfit’s flag which has former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s image embossed in the centre. By including the word Amma — meaning mother that became synonymous with Jayalalithaa – Dhinakaran, political observers say, has sent out a clear message to his detractors within the AIADMK that he would always stake claim for Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

“After having consulted Chinamma (V. K. Sasikala), I am announcing the name of the party — Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam – under which we will continue to function. From today, we will function with this name to retrieve the great movement of AIADMK from traitors and betrayers. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will capture power in Tamil Nadu,” Dhinakaran said at the public rally in Melur here. The rally turned into a massive show of strength for Dhinakaran as thousands of his supporters and cadre turned at the venue. 22 MLAs, including 18 who were disqualified by the Speaker, owing allegiance to Dhinakaran attended the rally. Mr Dhinakaran, who won the R K Nagar Assembly by-elections as an independent candidate, had moved the Delhi high court seeking allotment of pressure cooker — which was a rage in the byelections — for his party.

Tags: t.t.v. dhinakaran, aiadmk, edappadi k. palaniswami

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham