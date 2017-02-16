The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Yadav bahus take centre stage, Dimple campaigns for Aparna

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 5:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2017, 6:22 am IST

Dimple Yadav also campaigned for her sister-in-law, and addressed a separate meeting later in the day.

SP MP Dimple Yadav (right) with sister-in-law and party candidate Aparna Yadav at an election rally in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 SP MP Dimple Yadav (right) with sister-in-law and party candidate Aparna Yadav at an election rally in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday campaigned for his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who is contesting the Lucknow Cantt seat.

Ms Dimple Yadav, wife of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, also campaigned for her sister-in-law, and addressed a separate meeting later in the day. 

Mr Yadav, while addressing the gathering, said that the Samajwadi government had done a great deal of development and if Aparna Yadav won the elections, she would ensure greater development of the constituency. “Yeh mere samman ka mamla hai. Yeh mere bete ki patni hai, isko jita dena”, he pleaded.

He said that SP had always worked for the youth, farmers and minorities and would continue to do so.

Appealing to minority voters, Mr Yadav said that he had ordered firing in 1990 to save the Babri mosque. “It was an unfortunate decision but if the mosque had been damaged, Muslims would have felt insecure. Religious places must be protected at all costs,” he said.

Mr Yadav also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises to the people of the country. He said that a PM making false promises amounts to corruption.

Meanwhile, Ms Dimple Yadav spoke of the achievements of the Akhilesh government and asked people to support candidates of the alliance in order to ensure greater development in the second term of the Akhilesh government.

She said, “This election will not only decide your MLA but also your chief minister. We Samajwadis do not do ‘mann ki baat’ — we do only ‘kaam ki baat”.

Mr Yadav is the first family member to have campaigned for Ms Aparna Yadav. Mr Yadav had earlier campaigned for two days for his brother Shivpal Yadav in Jaswantnagar in Etawah.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, aparna yadav, akhilesh yadav, dimple yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

No more extravagant wedding, bill in LS seeks cap on guests

2

These dance moves can help people get more sex

3

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

4

World's first commercial flying car finally available for sale

5

Valentine's Day: Varun takes Natasha out for dinner, Alia-Sid spend time together at home

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham