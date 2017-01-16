The Asian Age | News

Naga women defy boycott call, to fight in civic polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 1:38 am IST

The tribal organisations have threatened to boycott urban local bodies elections for granting 33 per cent reservation to women.

 Fear of social boycott and exile has forced 37 women candidates to withdraw their nominations from elections so far. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: The ruling Naga People’s Front said on Sunday that it would not withdraw any candidate from the February 1 election to urban local bodies in the face of a boycott call by tribal bodies in Nagaland.

The tribal organisations have threatened to boycott urban local bodies elections for granting 33 per cent reservation to women. Fear of social boycott and exile has forced 37 women candidates to withdraw their nominations from elections so far.

The apex tribal councils and NGOs are opposing the elections claiming that 33 per cent reservation given to women is an infringement of Naga customary laws that don’t grant women administrative rights and violates of Article 371(A) of the Constitution, which safeguards Naga customs and traditions.

Despite the boycott call, there are 185 women candidates in the fray with as many as 90 women from the ruling NPF filing their nominations. While 24 of the BJP’s 79 candidates are women, the Congress had only 11 women among its 38 candidates.

