1984 riots case: SC directs Centre to file status report

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar had fixed the next date of the hearing on February 20.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Government to file a report regarding the status of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A Delhi Court had on December 21, 2016, granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation agency and not leave country without permission.

The Delhi High Court had earlier on November 4 last year rejected Kumar's plea to change the judge hearing the case.

Kumar's case was transferred to the Patiala House Court by the High Court, which directed the district judge to video record the proceedings.

Kumar has been accused of instigating a mob for killing two Sikhs - Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh - in Delhi's Janakpuri area on November 1, 1984.