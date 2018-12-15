The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

India, Politics

Expressway plan not opposed by 89 per cent people, says TN CM K Palaniswami

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 3:27 pm IST

Highway project was opposed by a minor sections of farmers and the public as well, the Tamil Nadu CM said.

K Palaniswami, besides being co-coordinator of AIADMK, is also headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary. (Photo: Asian Age)
 K Palaniswami, besides being co-coordinator of AIADMK, is also headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary. (Photo: Asian Age)

Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the land acquisition proceedings for the Salem-Chennai Expressway project was not opposed by as many as 89 per cent of the people.

Speaking to reporters in Salem on the expressway project, he said, “The idea is not to cause inconvenience to anyone...it is the duty of the government to fulfil the needs of the people… many people desire the scheme while some are against it.. on the whole, 89 per cent of people did not oppose land acquisition proceedings for the project and it was only 11 per cent who opposed.”

The Madras High Court had Friday reserved its orders on a batch of writ petitions, challenging land acquisition proceedings for the proposed eight-lane Salem-Chennai green corridor project.

The highway project was opposed by sections of farmers, and the public as well.

Addressing about 1,000 people, who joined the ruling party in his presence from various parties including the DMK on December 14, the Chief Minister had said he exemplified the fact that even an ordinary party worker could occupy top positions in the AIADMK.

Palaniswami besides being the co-coordinator of the AIADMK is also the headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary.

Noting that the AIADMK was a cadre centric party, the Chief Minster said he too began his career in the party as a modest branch secretary of Siluvampalayam in the district and went on to occupy the post of Chief Minister in the government.

Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the land acquisition proceedings for the Salem-Chennai Expressway project was not opposed by as many as 89 per cent of the people.

Speaking to reporters in Salem on the expressway project, he said, “The idea is not to cause inconvenience to anyone...it is the duty of the government to fulfil the needs of the people… many people desire the scheme while some are against it.. on the whole, 89 per cent of people did not oppose land acquisition proceedings for the project and it was only 11 per cent who opposed.”

The Madras High Court had Friday reserved its orders on a batch of writ petitions, challenging land acquisition proceedings for the proposed eight-lane Salem-Chennai green corridor project.

The highway project was opposed by sections of farmers, and the public as well.

Addressing about 1,000 people, who joined the ruling party in his presence from various parties including the DMK on December 14, the Chief Minister had said he exemplified the fact that even an ordinary party worker could occupy top positions in the AIADMK.

Palaniswami besides being the co-coordinator of the AIADMK is also the headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary.

Noting that the AIADMK was a cadre centric party, the Chief Minster said he too began his career in the party as a modest branch secretary of Siluvampalayam in the district and went on to occupy the post of Chief Minister in the government.

Tags: tn cm k palaniswami, aiadmk, salem-chennai expressway project
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham