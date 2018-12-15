Expressway plan not opposed by 89 per cent people, says TN CM K Palaniswami

Highway project was opposed by a minor sections of farmers and the public as well, the Tamil Nadu CM said.

K Palaniswami, besides being co-coordinator of AIADMK, is also headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary. (Photo: Asian Age)

Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the land acquisition proceedings for the Salem-Chennai Expressway project was not opposed by as many as 89 per cent of the people.

Speaking to reporters in Salem on the expressway project, he said, “The idea is not to cause inconvenience to anyone...it is the duty of the government to fulfil the needs of the people… many people desire the scheme while some are against it.. on the whole, 89 per cent of people did not oppose land acquisition proceedings for the project and it was only 11 per cent who opposed.”

The Madras High Court had Friday reserved its orders on a batch of writ petitions, challenging land acquisition proceedings for the proposed eight-lane Salem-Chennai green corridor project.

The highway project was opposed by sections of farmers, and the public as well.

Addressing about 1,000 people, who joined the ruling party in his presence from various parties including the DMK on December 14, the Chief Minister had said he exemplified the fact that even an ordinary party worker could occupy top positions in the AIADMK.

Palaniswami besides being the co-coordinator of the AIADMK is also the headquarters secretary and Salem rural district secretary.

Noting that the AIADMK was a cadre centric party, the Chief Minster said he too began his career in the party as a modest branch secretary of Siluvampalayam in the district and went on to occupy the post of Chief Minister in the government.

