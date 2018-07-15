The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

India, Politics

Centre, Lt Governor creating hurdles, says Puducherry Chief Minister

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 3:19 pm IST

Narayanasamy alleged that even for preparing territorial budget and to present it at appropriate time, they had to face 'several hurdles'.

Naryanasamy was addressing a meeting at the congress party office on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and congress leader K Kamaraj. (Photo: File)
 Naryanasamy was addressing a meeting at the congress party office on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and congress leader K Kamaraj. (Photo: File)

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said his government is struggling to carry out its routine administration because of "hurdles" caused by the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor.

Narayanasamy alleged that even for preparing the territorial budget and to present it at the appropriate time, they had to face "several hurdles."

"The budget presented (in the Puducherry assembly) on July 2 should have been presented in May itself. But want of timely release of funds from the Centre and unnecessary movement of files from the cabinet to the Lt governor dislocated the schedule to present the budget on time and implement various schemes without delay," he said.

Naryanasamy was addressing a meeting at the congress party office on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and congress leader K Kamaraj.

Paying tributes to Kamaraj, Narayanasamy said it would not be smooth sailing for the congress government here till there is Congress rule at the Centre.

He said  the government was, however, firm on implementing the free rice scheme, allocate 16 per cent of budgetary funds for welfare of scheduled castes under special component plan and pay monthly assistance to the aged and widows.

Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Lt governor Kiran Bedi ever since she assumed charge in May, 2016, said, "We are accountable to the people and we have to overcome several hurdles caused both by the Centre, which is delaying sanction of grants, and by the return of files by the Lt governor without according approval to cabinet decisions."

Tags: v narayanasamy, kiran bedi, k kamraj, congress
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

MOST POPULAR

1

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

2

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

3

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

4

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

5

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham