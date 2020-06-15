Monday, Jun 15, 2020 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

333,380

368

Recovered

169,987

304

Deaths

9,524

325

Maharashtra107958509783950 Tamil Nadu4466124547435 Delhi41182158231327 Gujarat23590163331478 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan127729631294 West Bengal110875060475 Madhya Pradesh108027677459 Karnataka7000396086 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana49742377185 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam415919618 Odisha4055285414 Punjab2986228263 Kerala2462110120 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   Politics  15 Jun 2020  Arvind Kejriwal rules out another lockdown in Delhi
India, Politics

Arvind Kejriwal rules out another lockdown in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2020, 3:02 pm IST

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over the COVID-19 crisis, in New Delhi. PTI photo
  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over the COVID-19 crisis, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to spurt.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, coronavirus in delhi, delhi lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

