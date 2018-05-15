The Asian Age | News

Neck to neck fight between Cong, BJP; Yeddyurappa prays ahead of counting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 15, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Karnataka witnessed record 72.36 per cent of voter turnout on last Saturday. Fates of 2,654 candidates was sealed.

BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers, earlier today ahead of the counting of votes. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bengalaru: Whether the Congress government will retain power or the BJP will emerge victorious or will it be a hung house with JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker – the picture will soon become clear as counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Karnataka Assembly seats is underway.

Karnataka witnessed 72.36 per cent of voter turnout on last Saturday to decide the fates of 2,654 candidates.

Mixed predictions by exit polls have further increased curiosity about the results. Some have said the Congress led by its Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will emerge as the single largest party, while the others have shown the BJP with maximum seats.

However, most exit polls have predicted that former prime minister HD Deve Gowda led-Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as the kingmaker post results.

Here are LIVE updates of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results:

09:03 am: HD Kumaraswamy leading over the Congress candidate by 1,552 votes in Ramanagara

08:55 am: BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers, earlier today ahead of the counting of votes

08:24 am: EVMs have been opened across counting centres in Karnataka 

08:03 am: Counting of votes begin in Karnataka 

08:02 am: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's younger son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is contesting from safe seat Varuna. He said, "Senior party leaders will decide on this (on possibility of post-poll alliance with JDS), but we are confident and hope to form Government on our own" 

07:50 am: JDS' HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Nagamangala ahead of counting of votes. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies

07:34 am: B Sriramulu, one of the most prominent candidates fielded by the BJP in the Karnataka election is seen praying before the counting begins. The 46-year-old parliamentarian from Bellary is contesting against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Sriramulu is extremely close to the Reddy brothers, and their association has stayed intact through the ups and downs with the BJP

07:32 am: 50,000 police personnel deployed across 38 counting centres in state, 11,000 in Bengaluru alone. 1 Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies also deployed in Bengaluru

07:30 am: “We have deployed Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in strong rooms, adequate security personnel presence will be there at all counting centres to ensure law and order is maintained,” OP Rawat,Chief Election Commissioner 

06:40 am: Karnataka election results: Key names and faces:

Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister, Congress

BS Yeddyurappa, chief ministerial candidate of BJP

HD Deve Gowda, Janata Dal (Secular)

HD Kumaraswamy, Janata Dal (Secular)

BR Sriramulu, BJP

06:37 am: Extensive arrangements have put in place to ensure free, fair and smooth counting of votes. There are 38 counting centres in 30 districts in Karnataka, including five in Bengaluru. Security has been tightened around all the strong rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept.

Postal ballots will be counted first before the electronic voting machines are opened.

