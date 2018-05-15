The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, Politics

JD(S) accepted our support, hopefully we will form govt: Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 15, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 3:18 pm IST

BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa refused to comment on the Congress-JD(S) alliance talks.

We don’t have numbers to form government. The Congress has offered to support JD(S) to form govt,' Congress leader G Parameshwara said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bengaluru: With the BJP likely to fall short of majority mark of 112 in Karnataka, the Congress has reached out to the JD(S) offering support to it from the outside. The JD(S) has almost agreed to the offer. 

According to reports, the Congress has offered to support JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda's son HD Kumarawamy as chief minister if the party agrees to an alliance.

With 73 seats in the bag, and JD(S) having won 41, with one independent candidate, the Congress will have 115 MLAs.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We had a telephonic conversation with Deve Gowda ji and Kumaraswamy. They have accepted our offer. Hopefully, we will be together."

"We accept the mandate of the people. We bow our heads to the verdict. We don’t have numbers to form government. The Congress has offered to support JD(S) to form government," Congress leader G Parameshwara said.

Both the parties will jointly meet the Governor in the evening today.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "We (Congress and JD(S)) are jointly meeting the Governor in the evening today."

Official announcement is likely to be made shortly.

Reacting to the development, BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa said that he don't want to talk about Congress-JD(S) alliance.

He added, "Shortly we will be knowing the final figures, then we'll decide the future plan."

Tags: arnataka election results live, bjp, congress, jd(s), narendra modi, siddaramaiah, yeddyurappa, congress-jd(s) alliance
Location: India, Karnataka (leads), Bengaluru

