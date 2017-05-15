The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Lalu Yadav to hold non-NDA parties’ rally next month

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 15, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 2:04 am IST

“The BJP has failed on all fronts and through this rally, we will expose their entire lies,” Yadav said in Patna on Sunday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav plans to hold a rally in August to “expose BJP’s failure”. Mr Yadav also urged all non-NDA parties to come together to form a Bihar-like Mahagathbandhan at national level to stop BJP from coming to power in 2019.

Mr Lalu Yadav said that the rally by Opposition parties will be attended by most of the non-NDA parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal and Orissa chief ministers and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

However, the JD(U), which is running the grand secular alliance government in Bihar with RJD and Congress, has not yet confirmed its presence in the public meeting. Speaking on the issue JD(U) state president Basisth Narayan Singh said that “the party will decide about attending the political event at the right time”.

Sources said the JD(U) has been trying to maintain a safe distance from the RJD ever since BJP presented documents regarding Mr Yadav’s involvement in the land scam.

It was Mr Yadav’s first appearance after Sushil Kumar Modi presented documents to prove his eldest daughter Misa Bharti’s involvement in the land scam and the controversial telephonic conversation between him and mafia don Mohammad Shahbuddin.

Mr Yadav also said that the incidents of stone-pelting and Naxal attacks have increased despite demonetisation drive. “Prime Minister had claimed that demonetisation will stop stone-pelting in Kashmir, but such activities have been growing. The Prime Minister also failed in generating enough employment for youth,” he added.

Lalu Yadav’s announcement to hold a rally in August evoked sharp reactions from the opposition camp. Sushil Kumar Modi who has been accusing Lalu Yadav and his family for being involved in land purchase scam on Sunday said that “instead of diverting public attention from the deals he should have clarified his stand on the allegations leveled against him”.

While taking a dig at him for announcing a rally to expose BJP, Mr Modi said: “Lalu Yadav is planning to hold a rally against BJP but who knows whether he will be in jail or remain outside in August”.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, mahagathbandhan, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

