Monday, May 15, 2017

India, Politics

End of ‘Satyagraha’: Kapil Mishra break fast, discharged from hospital

PTI
Published : May 15, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 9:34 pm IST

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday broke his fast and was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after he had fainted at a press conference here on Sunday.

Soon after being discharged, Mishra said he would go to the offices of the CBI and the Central Board of Direct Taxes to lodge complaints against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whom he had accused of corruption.

The former Delhi minister termed his fast as "satyagraha" against Kejriwal.

Taking a dig at Mishra, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "There cannot be a 'satyagraha' on the basis of lies."

The former water minister of Delhi had yesterday accused Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "massive" financial irregularities while taking donations.

Mishra said doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital refused to discharge him until he broke his fast.

Mishra had been on a fast for the past six days in protest against the Aam Aadmi Party's refusal to disclose details of five party leaders' travels abroad.

"Doctors won't discharge until i start taking liquids. I hv to go to CBI and CBDT. starting on liquids now (sic)," he tweeted.

"Tmrw case of Hawala, Black Money, Money Laundering & Operating through shell companies will be filed in CBI & CBDT against Arvind Kejriwal Ji (sic)," he said on another tweet.

Tags: kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, hunger strike, bribery charges, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

