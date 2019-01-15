The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 06:57 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Need decisive PM, not maverick leadership’: Jaitley

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 6:22 pm IST

‘Should PM be constrained by rivals who have reluctantly support out of mere dislike for a common opponent?’ asks Jaitley in his blog.

‘The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not
 ‘The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not "an unworkable alliance with maverick leadership whose longevity is a suspect,’ FM Arun Jaitley wrote. (Photo: ANI | File)

New Delhi: Citing achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said India needs a decisive prime minister with a clear mandate to deliver economic growth and satisfy the country's aspirations, and not an unworkable alliance with maverick leadership.

Jaitley in a blog said India has emerged as the fastest growing major economy under Modi though it is still not satisfied with 7-7.5 per cent GDP growth and wants to "break the 8 per cent barrier."

"Who should be India's Prime Minister, if India were to achieve this? Should he/she be constrained by his/her rival aspirants who have reluctantly supported him/her out of mere dislike for a common opponent or does India need a Prime Minister with a clear mandate as in 2014. Only such a Prime Minister can deliver growth and satisfy the Nation's aspirations," Jaitley said in an apparent dig at 'mahagathbandhan' being propped up by opposition parties with the sole objective of defeating the BJP in the forthcoming general elections.

The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not "an unworkable alliance with maverick leadership whose longevity is a suspect can never achieve this," he said in the blog titled 'Political stability, Decisive Leadership and a Clear Mandate - Their Relationship with Growth.'

Sources said Jaitley is in the US for a medical check-up. He had a kidney transplant last year.

Under Modi, Jaitley said India recorded a growth rate of 7.3 per cent during 2014-15 to 2018-19 as against 6.9 per cent in UPA 1 and 6.7 per cent in UPA 2.

Also, the inflation too during the five-year period remained at a low of 4.6 per cent as against 5.7 per cent in UPA 1 and 10.1 per cent in UPA 2.

"...the average GDP growth of 7.3 per cent during the five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a much larger base than that of his predecessors" he said.

He also said India's fiscal discipline during the past five years has been amongst the best as compared to any preceding period.

He further said that when Modi came to power, India was the tenth largest economy in GDP terms in the world. Presently, the fifth, sixth and seventh largest economies namely the United Kingdom, France and India are within a very narrow range.

"A marginal fluctuation of currency values alters the size of the economies. India, of course, is projected to grow next year at 7.5 per cent. This will conclusively ensure that India, at the end of the next Financial Year, could possibly be the fifth largest economy in the world," the Finance Minister said.

Citing a report, he said the size of India's middle-class is growing very fast from 14 per cent in 2005 to 29 per cent in 2015.

It is estimated to go all the way to 44 per cent in 2025. With the kind of transfer of resources to rural India which have been made in the past five years, a huge aspirational class is emerging even in rural areas, he said.

Tags: arun jaitley, bjp, pm modi, mahagathbandhan, bsp-sp alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham