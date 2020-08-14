Friday, Aug 14, 2020 | Last Update : 07:09 PM IST

  India   Politics  14 Aug 2020  Ashok Gehlot government passes no confidence test after truce between Congress factions
India, Politics

Ashok Gehlot government passes no confidence test after truce between Congress factions

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 14, 2020, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2020, 6:58 pm IST

The motion of confidence moved by the Congress government was passed by voice vote

Happy faces. (PTI)
 Happy faces. (PTI)

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government won the confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state.

The motion of confidence moved by the Congress government was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold.

 

Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government.

"I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said.

During the debate, the opposition BJP accused the Gehlot camp of blaming it for the infighting within the Congress.

Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister after he rebelled against Gehlot, intervened in the debate, saying he would fight for the party.

After winning the  trust vote, Gehlot tweeted a veiled message for the BJP, saying that his victory is a message against those trying to destabilise state governments ruled by the Opposition.

 

