Canada irked at Amarinder’s ‘Khalistani’ tag on its ministers

Amarinder Singh had earlier alleged that “Sajjan, like his father, is a Khalistani sympathiser”.

New Delhi: Canada on Thursday described as “disappointing and inaccurate” the comments allegedly made by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh that five ministers, including defence minister Harjit Sajjan, in the Justin Trudeau government were “Khalistani sympathisers”.

According to news agency reports, Mr Singh had earlier alleged that “Sajjan, like his father, is a Khalistani sympathiser” and he (the CM) would not meet him during his scheduled visit to India in April.

“There are, in fact, five ministers in the Justin Trudeau government who are Khalistani sympathisers, and I will not have any truck with them,” Mr Singh was quoted by news agencies as saying.

Reacting to the remarks, the Canadian high commission in New Delhi was quoted as saying, “The comments regarding Canada’s ministers are both disappointing and inaccurate.” It also said Canada greatly values its relationship with the people and the government of Punjab, and looks forward to further advancing it.

“We regret that the chief minister of Punjab is unavailable to meet with Canada’s minister of defence. The chief minister is welcome to visit Canada,” the high commission was quoted as saying.