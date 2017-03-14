The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress’ Ibobi resigns; BJP’s N Biren Singh to be CM of Manipur

PTI
Published : Mar 14, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2017, 9:58 am IST

Ibobi Singh has argued that Cong being the single largest party with 28 seats should be given the first opportunity to form the govt.

Nongthombam Biren Singh is greeted by Union Power Minister and BJP observer Piyush Goyal after he was elected at BJP legislature party leader in Imphal on Monday. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar is also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 Nongthombam Biren Singh is greeted by Union Power Minister and BJP observer Piyush Goyal after he was elected at BJP legislature party leader in Imphal on Monday. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh resigned on Monday night after being prodded by Governor Najma Heptullah who said she could not start the process of government formation till he quits.

Ibobi Singh, who earlier in the day said that he would resign by tomorrow, submitted his resignation letter to Heptullah, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said.

Heptullah has said that she could only start the process of government formation once the incumbent chief minister resigned as per norms.

Earlier the Governor stated, "I have not received till today any resignation from the chief minister (Ibobi Singh) though I told him yesterday I can start the process of government formation only after you resign".

Meanwhile, N Biren Singh was elected unanimously as the leader of BJP Legislature Party and staked claim to form the government after meeting the Governor.

"N Biren Singh has been unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party. He is the party's chief ministerial candidate," union minister Piyush Goel told reporters.

Goel also said they enjoyed the support of smaller parties.

Ibobi Singh who has been serving as chief minister for 15 years since 2002 was again elected the leader of the Congress Legislature Party yesterday and had staked claim to form the government late last night.

Ibobi Singh has argued that Congress being the single largest party with 28 seats should be given the first opportunity to form the government. "I am ready for a floor test and I have the numbers with me," he said.

In his meeting with Heptullah last night, he claimed to have the support of four National People's Party MLAs. "On seeing names of four NPP MLAs on an ordinary piece of paper, Heptullah asked Ibobi Singh to bring the NPP president and the MLAs," a Raj Bhavan source said.

NPP general secretary Vivek Raj, however, said that the party and all its MLAs were with BJP.

BJP yesterday claimed that it enjoyed the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, one more than the required number of 31.

BJP claimed to have support of Shyamkumar, one of the 28 Congress MLAs, the lone MLA of both LJP and All India Trinamool Congress, besides four MLAs each of NPP and NPF.

Outgoing Deputy CM, Gaikhangam, however, described as "completely baseless" reports that Congress legislators including Shyamkumar, were in touch with the BJP.

State Congress general secretary Vidyapati Gautam accused the BJP of indulging in "horse trading". N Biren Singh, however, denied the charges.

Tags: o ibobi singh, n biren singh, manipur assembly elections result
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as catch up for first time

2

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

3

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

4

Close to 60 percent women think of their ex in bed

5

Most Indians use the internet to find dates: Google

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham