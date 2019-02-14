Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:23 AM IST

Truth has triumphed in Rafale, says Arun Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 2:02 am IST

The ruling BJP demanded that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for “shamelessly lying” on the issue.

 Union minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Asserting that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Rafale has reaffirmed the dictum ‘truth shall prevail’, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union  minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the report has exposed the ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ (o-pposition alliance).

The ruling BJP demanded that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for “shamelessly lying” on the issue. Condemning Mr Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “traitor,”  the BJP reminded the Congress president that the post he currently holds had predecessors including Jawarahlal Nehru, Motilal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Maulana Azad.

The CAG report on Rafale, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the deal negotiated by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86 per cent cheaper than what was negotiated by the UPA in 2007.

In a series of tweets after the report was tabled in Parliament, Mr Jaitley said: “It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate — the truth shall prevail. The CAG report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum.” He said, the CAG report outlines that 2016 deal terms were lower in terms of price, faster in terms of delivery, while ensuring better maintenance and lower
escalation.

