Maha CM Fadnavis to be seen in 3D hologram during BMC poll campaign

Mumbai: Encouraged by the success of the use of hologram during the prime ministerial campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch three-dimensional hologram of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through a mobile app.

In a bid to reach the maximum number of voters prior to the municipal elections in 10 corporations across Maharashtra, the app will be launched later this week with Fadnavis’ 3D image, The Indian Express reported.

Hyderabad-based filmmaker Mani Shankar first introduced the concept of holograms during the 2012 Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat constituency, at an approximate cost of Rs 35 lakhs using "augmented integrated reality".

Another version of the app, with "augmented immersive reality" will be launched later in 2016 with another version of the hologram. Once the app has been downloaded, it would not require Internet connectivity to function, Shankar said.

“The 3D hologram has been created in a stunningly realistic way and people will not be able to tell the difference. The application needs a marker which helps to understand the spatial layout of the room and embed the image in a three dimensional space. We have designed the marker to resemble a rangoli to suit the Indian sensibility and it can be printed in black and white,” he said.

“The 3D hologram of Fadnavis ji will be life size. He will give out a five-minute long message. This first-of-its-kind image is changing the face of election campaigns. The application will facilitate the idea of inviting the chief minister into everyone’s homes and they will be able to take pictures with him as well,” Shankar added.

As long as the phone has a camera, the 3D hologram can be seen on the phone. This means the app would work on low-end phones too and run irrespective of Internet speeds.