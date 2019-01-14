AAP MP moves SC seeking review of Rafale verdict

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on December 14, had dismissed as many as four petitions challenging the deal.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of the verdict by which several pleas challenging the deal for procurement of Rafale fighter jets were dismissed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on December 14, had dismissed as many as four petitions challenging the deal and had said that there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

Separate pleas were filed by Singh, lawyer M L Sharma, Vineet Dhanda and former BJP leaders Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and activist-lawyer Prashant against the deal.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker of the AAP, has filed the review plea through lawyers Dheeraj Kumar Singh and Mrinal Kumar.