The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 07:00 PM IST

India, Politics

Akhilesh's wife Dimple plays key role in SP-Cong alliance

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 7:00 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi appears to be donning the role of main negotiator for Congress to forge alliance with SP ahead of UP polls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav might have stayed in the shadows of her family seniors so far, but political insiders say that she might emerge as a force to reckon with in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Dimple, second-term MP from Kannauj, is lending a strong support to her husband Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in building an alliance with Congress for the crucial state polls.

Since Akhilesh is mired in family and party affairs, Dimple is being used as an emissary by him to convey the message for formulating a strong alliance, a Congress leader said.

With Dimple taking the role of the main negotiator for her party, Priyanka Gandhi appears to be donning the same role for Congress as the two have had at least one meeting in New Delhi a couple of days ago, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav has publicly supported an alliance with the Congress saying that it will help win over 300 seats in the 403 constituencies in the state, whereas his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh has opposed such a tie-up.

Although posters featuring Dimple and Priyanka came up in Allahabad recently, party functionaries said it was an act of a few individuals.

"It seems that some individuals have worked on their own in this regard (posters)....we will go ahead on any such thing only after a green signal from the party high command," district unit president of Congress Anil Dwivedi said.

The party insiders believe that the coming together of Samajwadi Party and Congress will be in the interest of both, especially the latter, which has been out of power for 27 years.

Another Congress leader said the alliance will be formally announced as soon as the Election Commission gives its verdict on the Samajwadi Party symbol, with some smaller outfits also finding a place in the tie-up.

The Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav camps of the ruling Samajwadi Party have staked claim over 'cycle' symbol of the party. The Election Commission, which has heard both the sides, has said that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of the Assembly elections will begin on January 17.

Tags: up polls, dimple yadav, sp congress alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

2

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

3

US woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

4

Pakistan: Wife hires goons to thrash her cheating husband

5

Death penalty for politicians consuming alcohol, Pak senator suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

JuD leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham