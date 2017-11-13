The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Lalu Prasad Yadav wants GST, note ban rollback

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 12:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 6:38 am IST

The government implemented demonetisation without giving much thought to it and the entire country faced its consequences,” Mr Prasad said. 

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday termed the BJP-led regime at the Centre as the government of “hollow promises” and demanded the rollback of demonetisation and GST, which, he said, had adversely affected the people. He said the government had also “understood” that these decisions were “wrong” and hence, it reduced the GST rates on a number of items of mass use recently.

“The Narendra Modi government has proved to be a government of hollow promises (hawabaziwali sarkar). There is an Emergency-like situation in the country. The government implemented demonetisation without giving much thought to it and the entire country faced its consequences,” Mr Prasad said. 

He added that there was an “autocracy-like” situation in the country. “We demand that the government must rollback demonetisation and GST as both have adversely affected the people... Workers, both in the organised and the unorganised sector, lost their jobs because of the autocratic decisions of the government,” the RJD supremo said. 

Mr Prasad was talking to reporters after filing his nomination before the RJD’s chief returning officer, Jagdanand Singh, at the party’s state headquarters here for the post of its national president for the 10th consecutive term. 

“This is the 10th (organisational) election of the party. I have filed nomination for the post of national president,” he said. Mr Prasad was accompanied by senior party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shivanand Tiwary and others at the time of filing his nomination.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, gst, note ban, narendra modi government
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

