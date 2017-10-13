The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 13, 2017 | Last Update : 05:29 AM IST

India, Politics

CPM meet tomorrow is likely to be stormy

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Oct 13, 2017, 4:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2017, 4:51 am IST

In case of voting, there is a big possibility that the Karat faction will prevail.

Sitaram Yechury (Photo: G.N. JHA)
 Sitaram Yechury (Photo: G.N. JHA)

New Delhi: It will be a stormy central committee meeting of the CPI(M) on Saturday, where the party would thrash out whether the ouster of the BJP government at the Centre — which is the primary political objective in the current scenario — can be done without an electoral alliance with other parties, primarily the Congress.

The CPI(M), which is split wide open on this issue, with the West Bengal faction led by general secretary Sitaram Yechury favouring such an alliance and the Kerala group led by former chief Prakash Karat against it, has to finalise a draft outline of a tactical-political resolution before the party congress in April 2018. This document, which will be adopted at the party congress, will form the basis of its strategy for the 2019 general election.

Sources said though the Karat faction was in a majority in both the plitburo and the central committee, both the viewpoints would be discussed at the CC meeting.

A senior leader told this newspaper that either the CC would send the two drafts back to the politburo to be discussed again for a consensus or there might be a vote. In case of voting, there is a big possibility that the Karat faction will prevail. However, the alternate draft which supports electoral pacts with other parties, might be thrown up from the floor at the party congress itself and this might lead to amendments being incorporated in the document. If this happens, it will be the first time such amendments are adopted at the CPI(M) party congress.

The genesis of the discussion on whether an electoral alliance with the Congress was necessary began with an internal debate within the party on whether the BJP-led government at the Centre was a fascist authority in the classical sense of the term.

While the faction supporting an electoral pact with other secular parties like the Congress argues this is fascism in the true sense and every force needs to come together to defeat it, the other side feels that this cannot be fascism as a parliamentary system of democracy still exists.

In an editoral in the party mouthpiece, Mr Karat had written that the BJP-led government at the Centre was “not fascist in the classical sense, but authoritarian”. Mr Yechury had challenged him point blank, saying that the government of Narendra Modi was fascist in nature.

Along with the argument that the Modi government was not fascist in the classical sense, the Karat faction also feels it was the “neo-liberal” policies of the Congress that helped the BJP come to power and thus any electoral understanding with the Congress was detrimental to the CPI(M) retaining its own mass base.

However, the Yechury faction argues this was the time for consolidation of all forces ranged against the Modi government and there was no need to “tie your hands” by explicitly mentioning no alliance with the Congress.

Sources said the Yechury faction felt that it was being targeted unnecessarily by bring branded pro-Congress while there was no mention of any particular party in the draft floated by it. The document in fact only talks about keeping all options open after the elections, the argument being that anti-Congressism cannot be taken to a “logical absurdity”.

It may be recalled that Mr Yechury had been prevented from getting a third Rajya Sabha term with Congress support by the Karat faction. In 1996, then West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu was not allowed to become the Prime Minister, citing a similar argument.

Tags: sitaram yechury, prakash karat, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fashion tips to look amazing this Diwali

2

England can't win Ashes series without Ben Stokes: Australia legend Steve Waugh

3

Reliance Jio's new plan offers 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399

4

Beware of under-cooked poultry, it could give you urinary tract infection

5

US astronaut's memoir provides blunt take on year in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham