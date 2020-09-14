Will face all political storms, fight coronavirus, says Uddhav Thackeray

I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics. I don’t speak, it does not mean I don't have answers

Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday assured that he would fight with Coronavirus infection as well as all political storms in the state. While addressing the people through social media, Thackeray announced to start a campaign ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ from September 15.

Meanwhile, calling CM’s address a big disappointment, the BJP said people were expecting him to explain the government's roadmap to tackle rising number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19. Despite the worsening situation in the state, the CM was seen only praising himself, the opposition party said.

Thackeray has been facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus fronts. He said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra. “Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too,” said the chief minister.

A day after Covid-19 infection cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too. “I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond to politics. I don’t speak, it does not mean I don't have answers,” Thackeray said.

Speaking on the state government’s “Mission Begin Again” campaign during the pandemic, Thackeray said his administration effectively tackled the Covid-19 situation, cyclones and floods and will also deal with the political storm with people’s support.

The chief minister said his government was doing its best to deal with all challenges. “We should share our responsibilities to make the ‘my family, my responsibility’ campaign (against coronavirus) which begins on September 15 a success. This war can be won only with people’s wholehearted support,” he said.

It is not feasible for the government to undertake checkup of each and every one of the 12 crore populace of the state, he said.

Reacting to the speech of the chief minister, the former cabinet minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that Mr Thackeray has only praised himself during his speech.

The people of Maharashtra wanted to know how the infection would be reduced? Death rate is yet to be declined. Jumbo facility for the Covid-19 is not sufficient to avail the services to the people. The beds are not available in private and government hospitals for the common man. The supply of medicines and injections are also insufficient.