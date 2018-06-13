The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018

India, Politics

In K'taka, Cong's Sowmya Reddy wins Jayanagar seat, defeats BJP's BN Prahlad

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

BJP's B N Prahlad and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest.

Election in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Election in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: The Congress on Wednesday won the election in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka, where assembly polls were held on June 11. 

Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy defeated BJP's B N Prahlad to win the Jayanagar seat. 

Counting of votes began on Wednesday morning for the Assembly constituency.

While Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading with 27,195 votes till 10 am, BJP's B N Prahlad had secured 19,873 votes, poll officials said.

The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. 

An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11.

BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. 

In all, 19 candidates were in the fray. Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre. 

Ahead of polls, JD (S) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: 2018 karnataka assembly polls, jayanagar poll, sowmya reddy, bjp, congress, b n prahlad
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

