Strong wave in BJP’s favour, will win over 125 seats: Yeddyurappa

Published : May 13, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
BJP chief ministerial candidate also said, 'We are 100 per cent sure of forming the government on May 17.'

  Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to thank the voters for a 'landslide victory'. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: A day after voting concluded in Karnataka, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that BJP will win more than 125 to 130 Assembly seats and will form the government on May 17.

“BJP will win more than 125-130 seats, Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and JDS will not cross 24-25 seats. There is a silent and strong wave in favour of BJP and public anger against Siddaramaiah and Congress,” Yeddyurappa told reporters.

He added, “He (PM Modi) is in touch with me and Amit Shah. Everybody is confident of winning with absolute majority. We are 100 per cent sure of forming the government on May 17.”

The state BJP chief also took to Twitter on Saturday to thank the voters for a “landslide victory”.

“Thank you Karnataka! Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!” he tweeted.

Karnataka voted for 222 out of 224 Assembly constituencies on Saturday. Counting and announcement of results will be done on Tuesday, May 15.

Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the two main rivals — BJP and Congress — in the Karnataka Assembly elections with JD(S) emerging as a likely kingmaker.

