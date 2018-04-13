WB govt moves Calcutta HC over panchayat polls

On Thursday, the Calcutta HC had stayed the ongoing panchayat election process in the state till further orders.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday moved the division bench of the Calcutta High Court over the process of conducting the panchayat elections, scheduled to be held next month. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

On Thursday, the Calcutta HC had stayed the ongoing panchayat election process in the state till further orders.

While staying the election process, Justice Subrata Talukdar sought a comprehensive status report from the West Bengal State Election Commission on the poll process, the number of nominations filed, and the percentage of nominations rejected by Monday.

On April 9, the state election commission extended the last date to a day for filing nominations for panchayat elections.

The decision was made after violence marred the filling of nominations for panchayat polls in the state.

On April 6, over 25 political party workers were injured after a clash erupted between workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalpaiguri district over the filing of nomination for the upcoming panchayat polls.

Many vehicles were vandalised during the clash. Reportedly, a BJP party office was also burnt by TMC workers. The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in three phases from May 1 to 5.