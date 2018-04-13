The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 | Last Update : 04:10 PM IST

India, Politics

WB govt moves Calcutta HC over panchayat polls

ANI
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 3:50 pm IST

On Thursday, the Calcutta HC had stayed the ongoing panchayat election process in the state till further orders.

On April 6, over 25 political party workers were injured after a clash erupted between workers of TMC and BJP in Jalpaiguri district over the filing of nomination for the upcoming panchayat polls. (Photo: File)
 On April 6, over 25 political party workers were injured after a clash erupted between workers of TMC and BJP in Jalpaiguri district over the filing of nomination for the upcoming panchayat polls. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday moved the division bench of the Calcutta High Court over the process of conducting the panchayat elections, scheduled to be held next month. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

On Thursday, the Calcutta HC had stayed the ongoing panchayat election process in the state till further orders.

While staying the election process, Justice Subrata Talukdar sought a comprehensive status report from the West Bengal State Election Commission on the poll process, the number of nominations filed, and the percentage of nominations rejected by Monday.

On April 9, the state election commission extended the last date to a day for filing nominations for panchayat elections.

The decision was made after violence marred the filling of nominations for panchayat polls in the state.

On April 6, over 25 political party workers were injured after a clash erupted between workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalpaiguri district over the filing of nomination for the upcoming panchayat polls.

Many vehicles were vandalised during the clash. Reportedly, a BJP party office was also burnt by TMC workers. The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in three phases from May 1 to 5.

Tags: calcutta high court, west bengal, wb panchayat polls, election commission
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

2

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

3

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

4

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

5

Men need to understand the importance of empowering women: Priyanka Chopra

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham