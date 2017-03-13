The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 13, 2017 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

India, Politics

Manipur Governor asks CM O Ibobi Singh to submit resignation

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 3:08 pm IST

Earlier, the BJP had claimed that it enjoyed the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

Outgoing Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh (Photo: File)
 Outgoing Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh (Photo: File)

Imphal: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has asked incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress to submit his resignation immediately, so that the process of formation of the next government can be started.

"Ibobi Singh, along with deputy chief minister Gaikhamgam and state Congress president T N Haokip, had met the Governor last night. The Governor had asked Singh to resign immediately so that she can start the process of government formation," a highly placed source in the Governor's House said.

"As per rules, until and unless the present chief minister resigns, the process of formation of the next government cannot be started," the source said.

"It was during the meeting that Ibobi Singh had staked claim to form the next government by showing a list of 28 Congress MLAs. He also claimed to have the support of four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs.

"On seeing the names of the four NPP MLAs on an ordinary piece of paper, Heptullah asked Ibobi Singh to bring the NPP president and the MLAs," the Governor House source said.

The Governor said that it was her duty to cross check the claims and that she would not accept an ordinary piece of paper as a "letter of support" unless she meets the NPP MLAs, the source said.

The BJP leadership with their 21 MLAs, along with NPP president and four party MLAs, one Congress MLA, lone LJP and TMC MLAs had also met the Governor.

The BJP had claimed that it enjoyed the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

They also submitted a letter from the Naga People's Front (NPF) president regarding their support to the BJP to form the government, the source said, adding that the Governor is yet to invite any party for government formation.

The Congress had won 28 seats in Manipur, followed by the BJP 21. The NPP and the NPF have won four seats each, while the LJP and the Trinamool Congress have bagged one seat each.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party meeting was underway at the Chief Minister's office where 27 MLAs were present, said Manipur state Congress general secretary Devrata Singh.

Tags: manipur assembly elections, okram ibobi singh, bjp, congress
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians use the internet to find dates: Google

2

Apple's robots that are specifically designed to destroy iPhones

3

'Don't follow rumours, follow me': Salman on backing out of Akshay-Karan's film

4

New bio-inspired super strong glue works under water

5

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham