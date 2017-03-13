Arun Jaitley to be Defence minister again after Prez accepts Parrikar's resignation

The President has accepted Manohar Parrikar's resignation, following which Jaitley has been given the Defence portfolio.

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted Manohar Parrikar's resignation from the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

He also has directed that Arun Jaitley, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to his existing portfolios as advised by Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in Goa under the leadership of Parrikar, who will be sworn-in as the chief minister on Tuesday.

Governor Mridula Sinha had earlier invited Parrikar to form the next government in the coastal state last night after he submitted a letter of support of 21 legislators.

Jaitley had the additional charge of the Defence Ministry from May 2014 to November 2014.

The decision was taken after Parrikar resigned on Monday. He will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on Tuesday.

The BJP, which failed to cross the half-way mark in the assembly polls with its tally dipping to 13 from 21, pulled off a coup on Sunday by enlisting the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents, to reach the magic figure of 21 in the 40-member house.

The Congress got 17 seats in the recently concluded polls.