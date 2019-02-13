Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 AM IST

'Modi should become PM again': Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha

SP veteran's stance is being perceived as a jolt to efforts of Akhilesh Yadav who has joined hands with BSP to counter BJP in elections

 “I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday of the budget session. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished that he returns to the top post again after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose party led by his son Akhilesh Yadav is campaigning to oust Modi, said the Prime Minister has tried to take everybody along.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again,” he said in Lok Sabha on the concluding day of the budget session.

The SP veteran's stance is being perceived as a jolt to the efforts of Akhilesh Yadav who had joined hands with the BSP to counter the BJP in the general elections.

In January, the SP and BSP forged an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls posing a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP at the Centre. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats and plays a crucial role in government formation at the Centre.

