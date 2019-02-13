4 dissenting MLAs are back, will see their actions: K’taka minister D K Shivakumar

K'taka Cong recommended disqualification of MLAs who did not attend ongoing state budget, as well as CLP meet ahead of budget.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka irrigation minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday confirmed that four dissenting MLAs, who have reportedly gone missing from the last few days, have returned to Bangalore.

There were speculations that these four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarhikoli, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumatalli and N B Nagendra- were in touch with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They have been elected in the Congress party and living in the Congress party for two decades, I think some good sense has prevailed. We have a report that everyone is back, let us see their actions,” Shivakumar said.

On Monday, Karnataka Congress recommended disqualification of its four MLAs who did not attend the ongoing state budget, as well as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet ahead of the budget.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at BJP, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that those four MLAs have realised that they will have to suffer as what they have chosen was a "wrong path".

“BJP led them astray from their path, now they have realised that the path they had chosen was a wrong one and that they will have to suffer on that path. They have now returned home.”

He further added that the party high command will decide about the fate of the MLAs, however, the decision to disqualify them has been taken in the CLP meeting.

A letter has already been given to the Governor regarding the matter, he added.