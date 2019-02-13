Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 AM IST

India, Politics

4 dissenting MLAs are back, will see their actions: K’taka minister D K Shivakumar

ANI
Published : Feb 13, 2019, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2019, 3:56 pm IST

K'taka Cong recommended disqualification of MLAs who did not attend ongoing state budget, as well as CLP meet ahead of budget.

'They have been elected in the Congress party and living in the Congress party for two decades, I think some good sense has prevailed,' he said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'They have been elected in the Congress party and living in the Congress party for two decades, I think some good sense has prevailed,' he said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka irrigation minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday confirmed that four dissenting MLAs, who have reportedly gone missing from the last few days, have returned to Bangalore.

There were speculations that these four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarhikoli, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumatalli and N B Nagendra- were in touch with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They have been elected in the Congress party and living in the Congress party for two decades, I think some good sense has prevailed. We have a report that everyone is back, let us see their actions,” Shivakumar said.

Also Read: Karnataka: Dissenting Congress MLAs speak about issues with party leaders

On Monday, Karnataka Congress recommended disqualification of its four MLAs who did not attend the ongoing state budget, as well as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet ahead of the budget.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at BJP, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that those four MLAs have realised that they will have to suffer as what they have chosen was a "wrong path".

“BJP led them astray from their path, now they have realised that the path they had chosen was a wrong one and that they will have to suffer on that path. They have now returned home.”

He further added that the party high command will decide about the fate of the MLAs, however, the decision to disqualify them has been taken in the CLP meeting.

A letter has already been given to the Governor regarding the matter, he added.

Tags: karnataka assembly, congress, congress-jd(s) alliance, d k shivakumar, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

She also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s days are over and dared him to arrest her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will fight along with Congress, Left in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee at Delhi rally

Gandhi said, 'Argument of Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister on why a new deal was required was -No.1- price and No. 2- that Indian Air Force needed planes quickly.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Only reason for new Rafale deal was to give Rs 30,000 to Anil Ambani: Rahul

Speaking at rally, CPI leader D Raja said Constitution is under attack under Modi as PM and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed. (Photo: ANI)

‘Dictatorial’ attitude of Centre: Oppn leaders, WB CM joins mega rally led by AAP

Wearing a saffron dhoti, the leaders of the BJP offered their prayers at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham