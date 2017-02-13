The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP offered me Rs 36 cr to contest Manipur polls, claims Irom Sharmila

ANI
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 6:18 pm IST

‘Just after my fast, I met a BJP leader who suggested that I will need lots of money for fighting polls.’

Irom Sharmila.
 Irom Sharmila.

Imphal: In what may bring embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, social activist Irom Sharmila has revealed that she was offered Rs. 36 crore to contest the elections on the saffron party's ticket.

"Just after my fast, I met a BJP leader who suggested that I will need lots of money depending on current system of politics. He said I will need on an average Rs. 36 crore for fighting the election, if I have that amount I need to produce it, if not the Centre will give it," she told reporters here.

However, BJP leader Ram Madhav has rubbished Sharmila's claims.

"Absolute lie. Our entire election campaign in MANIPUR doesn't cost that much. She should find respectable ways of fighting elections," he tweeted earlier.

Sharmila, who ended her 16-year-long fast demanding repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on August 9 last year, formed the People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA).

Sharmila may contest from two constituencies - Thoubal and Khurai. While Khurai is her home constituency, Thoubal is the constituency of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Manipur will vote for 60 assembly constituencies which is to be held in two phases on March 4 and March 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

Tags: bjp, manipur polls, irom sharmila
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

2

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

3

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

4

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

5

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham