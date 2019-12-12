Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 AM IST

India, Politics

Regional parties hold key to power in Jharkhand

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 1:38 am IST

The situation is similar in neighbouring Jamah where Sita Soren, Sibu Soren’s daughter-in-law is taking on the BJP’s Suresh Murmu.

Polling officials carry EVM machines and other material on the eve of the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI )
 Polling officials carry EVM machines and other material on the eve of the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI )

Dhanbad: Midway through the Jharkhand Assembly polls, it has become clear that no one party is going to sweep the seats in what has become a bare-knuckled fight between parties, with regional outfits holding key to the final outcome.

The ruling BJP is facing a challenge on one side from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by former CM Hemant Soren and on the other side from its erstwhile ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), led by Sudesh Mahato. In the absence of a clear-cut bipolar contest, the fight has gravitated to each constituency and each candidate. In the tribal areas, as one travels from Dumka to Dhanbad, there is a direct contest between the BJP and JMM with advantage JMM all the way.

Even in Dumka, where Mr Soren lost in 2014, the new BJP candidate Louis Marandi faces an uphill task. The situation is similar in neighbouring Jamah where Sita Soren, Sibu Soren’s daughter-in-law is taking on the BJP’s Suresh Murmu.

In Mr Murmu’s own words, “In tribal areas like these, national issues like the Ram temple do not matter. Here it is localised and basically, a fight for tribal votes.”

A similar scenario prevails in other neighbouring constituencies of Nallah and Jamtara. However, in urban and semi-urban areas like Dhanbad and Jharia, the BJP still holds sway.

A visit to the BJP office in Jharia, which is clearly one of the best buildings in this decaying township, shows that workers are still gung-ho about the Ram temple and candidates are trying to encash the Modi magic which continues to work wonders. Vinay Kumar Singh, BJP election committee head for Jharia, says, “It is the Modi factor all the way. The good work done by him will see the party through.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in the area on December 12. Six Assembly constituencies of Dhanbad are going to polls on December 16. In fact, the way the ruling party is using the Modi crutch to navigate the polls shows the latent anger against chief minister Raghubar Das. Most of the voters this reporter spoke to stated that their vote against the BJP was essentially a vote against Mr Das and not against the central leadership (read: Mr Modi).

Naresh Bhagat of the AJSU, election in-charge of the party in the Chandankiyari constituency, says, “This time, it is more of a Raghubar Hatao campaign.”

Mr Das has single-handedly alienated the people of the state, especially the youth, by making 1986 the cut-off for reservation in governnent jobs, said Mr Bhagat.

Tags: jharkhand assembly polls

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Who could be competent authority to reconstitute constituent Assembly: SC

It said that the security of the high court premises at Srinagar stands beefed up since. (Representational image)

J&K HC seeks to replace ‘incompetent’ police

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor. (Photo: PTI)

Disha case: Ex-SC judge may probe into ‘killings’

Sheikh Hasina (Photo: PTI)

CAB to figure in Indo-Bangla consular talks

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham