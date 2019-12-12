Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 AM IST

Opposition speaking Pak language on CAB: Modi at BJP meet

Dec 12, 2019
The Prime Minister said that a stable government in the southern state will speed up its development.

New Delhi: Asking BJP MPs to dispel the falseness being spread against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning slammed the Opposition for speaking in Pakistan’s language about the bill without “changing a comma or full stop.”

Equating the CAB with his government’s decision earlier this year against Article 370 — which took away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status — Mr Modi asserted that the proposed legislation will be written in “golden letters” in history.

Addressing the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister said those people who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries have long lived a life of “uncertainty” in India and will get “permanent relief” once the proposed law comes into effect. The CAB intends to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who have fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Mr Modi, sources said, told the gathering that some of Opposition parties are speaking in the same language as Pakistan on the bill, without “changing a comma or full stop,” apparently referring to the Congress and the TMC, who have insisted that the bill discriminates against Muslims and is in violation of the Constitution. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had described the bill as discriminatory and regressive.

Mr Modi said the passage of the bill should not be the end of the matter and that MPs should inform people why it was required, who will it benefit and how Opposition parties are trying to spread misinformation about it.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the PM also asked party MPs to gather feedback from all sections of society, including farmers, traders, the poor, businessmen and industrialists, and share it with the finance minister for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. Mr Modi also spoke about the by-poll results in Karnataka where the BJP won 12 of the 15 constituencies. The Prime Minister said that a stable government in the southern state will speed up its development.

