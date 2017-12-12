The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 AM IST

India, Politics

Cong trapped in Blue Whale challenge, final episode on Dec 18: Modi

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 8:42 am IST

PM Modi targeted Congress's president Rahul Gandhi, saying he was born with a 'golden spoon' and has not seen poverty.

'They are shouting Bluetooth, Bluetooth, but actually they are entrapped in Blue Whale game and the final episode of the game will be played on December 18,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'They are shouting Bluetooth, Bluetooth, but actually they are entrapped in Blue Whale game and the final episode of the game will be played on December 18,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Patan: The Congress is "entrapped" in a 'Blue Whale' challenge and will see the final episode on December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, invoking the online game which culminates in the player committing suicide, to attack the opposition party.

Addressing a rally in northern Gujarat on the second last day of campaigning for the final phase of Assembly elections, PM Modi targeted Congress's president Rahul Gandhi, saying he was born with a "golden spoon" and has not seen poverty.

He also rejected allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi that he works only for a few industrialists, and accused him of spreading "falsehood and half-truths" about Gujarat and trying to "fool and insult" the intelligence of the people of the state.

"When there are indications that the BJP has emerged victorious in the first round (of voting held on December 9), Congressmen are busy trying to find ways to defend Rahul Gandhi. One hour after the start of voting, senior leaders started shouting EVM...EVM...EVM...EVM," he said.

One senior leader, he said, even claimed that an EVM was hacked by connecting it to a Bluetooth device.

"They do not understand that the EVM is a standalone machine, it has no Internet, it cannot get connected to Bluetooth. Can you connect your pen to a Bluetooth?" PM Modi asked the crowd.

"They are shouting Bluetooth, Bluetooth, but actually they are entrapped in Blue Whale game and the final episode of the game will be played on December 18," PM Modi said.

Counting of votes for the keenly contested Gujarat election is scheduled for December 18.

The Blue Whale is a mobile game in which participants are instructed to complete a range of challenges - the final of which is committing suicide. The game shot to headlines earlier this year after a number of teenagers and children who played the game were found dead.

Tags: narendra modi, congress, rahul gandhi, bjp, blue whale, gujarat elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Patan

MOST POPULAR

1

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

2

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

3

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

4

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

5

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham