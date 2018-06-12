The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:16 AM IST

India, Politics

With 2019 poll strategy, Amit Shah to visit J&K later this month

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 8:55 am IST

Amit Shah will pay tribute to BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at a memorial in Punjab's Lakhanpur area on June 23.

 The purpose of the tour is to strategise ways to help BJP win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, particularly finding the right formula to capture seats the party lost in 2014, party leaders said. (Photo: File)

Jammu: BJP chief Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month to chalk out the strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a party leader said.

Amit Shah will pay tribute to BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at a memorial in Punjab's Lakhanpur area on June 23, he said.

"BJP chief Shah will visit Jammu on June 23 in connection with the 'Balidan-Divas' of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. During the visit, he will also chalk out the strategy of the party in JK for 2019 elections," BJP state chief Ravinder Raina said.

Ravinder Raina said Amit Shah will first visit Shama Prasad Mukherjee's memorial at Lakhanpur and pay tributes before arriving in Jammu.

Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), had died under mysterious circumstances in the Srinagar jail on June 23, 1953.

The purpose of the tour is to strategise ways to help BJP win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, particularly finding the right formula to capture seats the party lost in 2014, party leaders said.

The BJP chief will review the performance of the PDP-BJP coalition government, assess the working of the organisation, development projects and security situation and issues relation refugees and migrants during his visit, they said.


The first and foremost purpose of his visit to chalk out a poll strategy besides infusing fresh enthusiasm among the party leadership and cadres, Raina said.

Amit Shah will also address a seminar of intellectuals organised by the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation, Raina said.

He will address the core group of the party and review organisational matters at an executive meeting and give direction for future goals, he said.

Amit Shah will discuss matters pertaining to refugees, including PoK and west Pakistan, migrants and border people affected by the shelling from Pakistan, he said.

"Our aims to win all the seats in J&K and prepare ground for victory of the party in next Assembly polls to achieve mission 44 plus to have BJP CM," Raina said.

Tags: amit shah, j&k cm mehbooba mufti, bjp-pdp alliance
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

