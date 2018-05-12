The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Will form government in Karnataka on May 17: Yeddyurappa

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 12, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 10:36 am IST

Yeddyurappa said he will fly to Delhi on May 15 and meet PM Modi, invite him and others for swearing-in ceremony on May 17.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa also projected that his party would win between 145 and 150 seats in the 224-member assembly. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa also projected that his party would win between 145 and 150 seats in the 224-member assembly. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: As over five crore people of Karnataka step out of their houses today to vote for a new government in the state, BS Yeddyurappa, BJP's chief ministerial candidate, exuded confidence that his party will form the new government in Karnataka on May 17 after thumping victory.

BS Yeddyurappa is the BJP candidate from Shikaripura.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote early on Saturday, he laid out a "post-win" schedule.

"I will fly to Delhi on the 15th once the results are announced and meet Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. I will invite him and others for the swearing in ceremony which is going to happen most likely on the 17th," he declared.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa also projected that his party would win between 145 and 150 seats in the 224-member assembly. Two of the seats are not voting today.

"I have toured the entire state three times and am 100 per cent confident that we will win by a big margin. You all will see for yourselves this evening what the exit polls say," said Yeddyurappa adding that the people were fed up of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that BJP is just dreaming to form the government in Karnataka. "We are confident. BJP will not win more than 60-70 seats maximum, forget getting 150. They are just dreaming of forming the Government," Kharge told news agency ANI.

BS Yeddyurappa, 75, was chief minister when the BJP took power in Karnataka in 2008, forming its first government in the south.

He was forced to step down as chief minister in 2011 in a blaze of corruption allegations. Months after he quit, he was jailed after being charged by the state's anti-corruption official, Santosh Hegde, in a land scam. He spent 22 days in prison.

After contesting separately in 2013 - a divided BJP lost power to the Congress – and Yeddyurappa returned to the BJP in early 2014, just before the general election.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections 2018, narendra modi, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

2

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

3

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

4

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

5

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMLife

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham