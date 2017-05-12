Naseemuddin Siddiqui plays audio, says Mayawati wanted Rs 50crore

In one recording, Mr Siddiqui refuses to go over to Ms Mayawati’s residence and tells her that “Bahut torture hota hai”.

Lucknow: Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui claimed on Thursday that BSP president Mayawati demanded Rs 50crore from him and asked him to collect the money by selling off his property.

He claimed he was tortured in the presence of Ms Mayawati, her brother Anand Kumar and BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra.

Mr Siddiqui, at a press conference here on Thursday, played five audio recordings of his conversations with Ms Mayawati, in which the latter can be heard repeatedly asking him to do the assignment, which she had given to him. “This was about the collection of Rs 50 crore by selling my property,” the expelled leader claimed.

“Kaam mein lago. Kar loge to aage badhoge,” Ms Mayawati can be heard telling him as he says, “Main sab kuchh bech dunga. Aapne aadesh diya hai, main poora karoonga”.

In one recording, Mr Siddiqui refuses to go over to Ms Mayawati’s residence and tells her that “Bahut torture hota hai”. She says that she will not talk on phone because phones can be taped. Mr Siddiqui told reporters that he also had a proof that the BSP president had plotted to eliminate one of the leaders. “But today, I will only respond to the charges that have been levelled against me. If she goes a step further, I will also expose her conspiracy and also her real assets. The proofs that I have can bring an earthquake,” he said.

“I and my family can also be eliminated any time but I am prepared.” He also mounted a blistering attack on “Satish Chandra Misra and company” and said Ms Mayawati was “in the grip” of these people who were destroying the BSP.