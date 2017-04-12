The Asian Age | News

Aligarh Muslim University students' union seeks total ban on cow slaughter

Apr 12, 2017
The Student's Union President Faizul Hasan said any move by the Centre should be supported keeping in mind the sentiments of Hindus.

Aligarh Muslim University.
Aligarh: The President of the AMU Students' Union has demanded a complete ban on cow slaughter across the country.

Addressing protesters at a rally organised by the AMUSU at the District Collectorate on Wednesday, its President Faizul Hasan said, "We would support any move made by the Central government to impose such a ban keeping in view the sentiments of Hindu brethren."

Hasan said he would also support a "complete ban" on the closure of all export-based slaughterhouses and a total ban on all import and export of bovine meat, including buffalo meat, because it was leading to an unnecessary internal tension between different communities in the country.

Transport of buffaloes to slaughterhouses has become a cause of communal friction since so-called cow vigilantes are continuously taking law in their own hand at highways in different parts of the country, he said.

The AMUSU later presented a memorandum addressed to President Pranab Mukherjee to the Additional City Magistrate demanding fast track court trials of the cases of violence involving cow vigilantes.

The memorandum stated that country needs to "take urgent notice of non-State actors spreading terror" and threatening the peace of the land in the guise of cow protection.

It also demanded framing of a new law to prevent acts of cruelty against minorities and other weaker sections.

Earlier, the students' union took out a procession to press their demands.

