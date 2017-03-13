The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 12, 2017 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

India, Politics

Will get bigger mandate in 2019 polls: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 8:52 pm IST

Shah along with other senior party leaders felicitated Modi for the party's performance in the five state Assembly polls.

BJP President Amit Shah addesses a press conference. (Photo: File)
 BJP President Amit Shah addesses a press conference. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Describing the victory in the just-concluded Assembly polls as greater than the one in the 2014 general elections, BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said the party "will get a bigger mandate" in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Terming the massive win in Uttar Pradesh as approval of the BJP-led NDA government's pro-poor policies, Shah said the party's victory march will continue in upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat as well the eastern and southern parts of the country.

He was addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi ahead of felicitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory in the Assembly elections in UP and Uttarakhand.

"The results of these five states will take the party forward from its historic win in 2014 general elections," Shah said adding that the party's victory especially in Uttar Pradesh is unprecedented.

Stating that people have expressed complete faith in Modi's leadership, Shah asserted, "The win in the five state assembly elections is bigger than our victory in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. We will get a bigger mandate in 2019," Shah said.

Shah along with other senior party leaders felicitated Modi for the party's performance in the five state Assembly polls.

Attributing the victory to demonetisation, the BJP President said with the note-ban move the poor have come closer to the Modi government.

Exuding confidence, Shah said, "This victory march of BJP will now reach Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and will further enter the eastern and southern parts of the country".

Tags: amit shah, assembly election 2017, demonetisation, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

2

Social media causing people to have less sex

3

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

4

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

5

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham