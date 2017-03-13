The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Cong MLA defects; BJP attains majority in Manipur with NPP support

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 9:30 pm IST

The Congress, which is currently in power in Manipur, won 28 states in the recent state elections, losing 19 seats from the 2012 polls.

BJP workers carry a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah as they celebrate the party's victory. (Photo: File)
 BJP workers carry a cut-out of PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah as they celebrate the party's victory. (Photo: File)

Imphal: The National People’s Party (NPP) of Manipur on Sunday pledged support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, thus taking the saffron party close to a majority in the state Assembly.

NPP President Conrad Sangma said, “National Peoples' Party is in alliance with BJP at the Centre. It was natural for us to work with them in Manipur too.”

The NPP secured 4 seats in the recent Assembly elections in the state, results of which were announced on Saturday. The BJP has won on 21 seats, while the majority mark is 31. Adding NPP’s 4 seats will take its numbers to 25, 6 short of a majority.

However, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), with 4 seats, has already said that it would support BJP. In addition to this, the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), an alliance partner of BJP at the Centre, won 1 seat in the recently concluded elections.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Shyamkumar Singh from Andro assembly constituency in Manipur defected from Congress and joined BJP on Sunday. With this, BJP has reached the magic figure of 31 needed to form a government in the state.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday that the party would approach Manipur governor Najma Heptulla to form a government with the support of NPP, NPF and LJP.

The Congress, which is currently in power in Manipur, won 28 states in the recently concluded state elections, losing 19 seats from the last polls held in 2012.

Tags: narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, majority, assembly election 2017
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

2

Social media causing people to have less sex

3

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

4

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

5

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham