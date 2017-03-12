Akhilesh should not be blamed for UP debacle: Mulayam

SP leader Shivpal Yadav asserted that the party would thoroughly analyse the reasons for its dismal show in UP.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (right) and his son and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Etawah: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday refused to put onus on outgoing Uttar Pradesh chief minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav for the crushing defeat in the assembly polls and admitted it was party's failure that brought their debacle.

"Nobody is responsible for the loss. It seems that we were unable to impress the people. Everyone is responsible for the loss," Mulayam said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav asserted that the party would thoroughly analyse the reasons for its dismal show in Uttar Pradesh.

"Politics is all about winning and losing. The Samajwadi Party has been through many struggles. We have struggled a lot and won several times. We will struggle yet again and win next time," Shivpal said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed an unprecedented victory with 321 seats in the assembly elections contested for 403 seats, while the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance bagged 54, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 19 and others bagged 18 seats respectively.